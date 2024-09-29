THROWBACK: Did you know Aishwarya Rai was offered Shah Rukh Khan starrer Happy New Year? Here’s why she declined it

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Farah Khan’s Happy New Year is one of the most loved films. The 2014 released multi-starrer comedy caper also had Abhishek Bachchan in an important role. But do you know Aishwarya Rai was offered the film, but she had to decline as she wasn’t cast opposite her husband?

In an old interview with NDTV, Aishwarya Rai was asked about being offered Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. In response to this, the actress mentioned that she was offered the part. She admitted knowing she was going to have a fun and blast working on such a commercial genre. However, she had to let go of the opportunity as she wasn’t paired opposite her husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

She said, "It wouldn’t have worked out with both me and Abhishek in the film and not being paired with each other. We wouldn’t be cast opposite each other. It would be really, really weird, and That’s why I had to decline it."

Happy New Year was released in 2014 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vivaan Shah, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, and Jackie Shroff in the key roles. The story of the comedy film revolves around a heist carried out at a hotel in Dubai. It was planned by Charlie (SRK) by assembling non-dancers to take part in a dance competition at the hotel.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in numerous films including Run, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, Raavan, Sarkar Raaj, Umrao Jaan, and more. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for over 16 years, and have a daughter named Aaradhya. They are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy working on Tarun Mansukhani’s Housefull 5. The fifth installment in the beloved franchise also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen on the silver s1350517creen in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan.

