When Shah Rukh Khan revealed refraining from scolding Abhishek Bachchan and Vivian Shah on Happy New Year sets for THIS reason: THROWBACK

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a great storyteller and a humorous person. Let's revisit the time when he made a major revelation on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2014 about refraining from scolding Abhishek Bachchan and Vivan Shah on Farah Khan's request.

In 2014, Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, and other cast members of the movie Happy New Year appeared in Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their film. ARK shared a fun story and revealed that Abhishek Bachchan and Vivian Shah used to trouble Farah a lot and one fine day, she was agitated with them and complained to Shah Rukh Khan. She told him to scold them as they were quite distracted and had been troubling her.

SRK mentioned he was all set to scold the duo, however, he refrained from doing the same because he realized that they were sons of legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah. He added that he felt if Abhishek and Vivan's fathers couldn't discipline them, then, he shouldn't try doing the same.

Take a look at the video of Shah Rukh Khan at Kaun Banega Crorepati here:

Happy New Year was released in 2014. Farah Khan directed the movie and the project was a huge success. It did receive mixed reviews but overall it turned out to be a mass entertainer.

The movie featured popular actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film had an exciting core cast comprising of renowned actors like Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivan Shah, and Boman Irani. Jackie Shroff played a negative role in the movie.

