Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya win hearts with their beautiful smiles as they get snapped at airport; WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is and will be the undisputed queen of Bollywood. Whenever she makes a public appearance, it surely brings a smile to the faces of her fans. These days, she has been busy with attending international events. Recently, she was at an award function hosted in Abu Dhabi. There, she was accompanied by her forever travel partner, daughter Aaradhya. Well, now the mom-daughter duo is back in the bay and was recently spotted exiting the Mumbai airport.

A couple of days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan painted the town red at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. While she looked stunning, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was also seen donning stylish outfits. Soon after, they returned to Mumbai from France and headed to Abu Dhabi to attend yet another star-studded event. Well, after marking her presence and making headlines, both the celebs have finally touched down in the city.

Take a look:

Minutes ago, ARB and Aaradhya were spotted leaving Mumbai airport, and they didn’t disappoint with their casual and comfy attire. For the journey, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress went with a black top with matching leggings. She layered her outfit with an oversized and cozy printed jacket that kept her warm throughout the flight. She accessorized her look with a black luxury backpack, a pair of shoes, and a smartwatch. Keeping her hair in signature Aishwarya style, she wore minimal makeup and went with a bold red lip.

As for her daughter, the youngster was spotted donning a blush pink sweatshirt with a pair of black pants and sports shoes. The teenager wore a cute hairband on her head and smiled brightly at the paparazzi. As a responsible mother, Aish held on to her daughter’s hand really tight until she sat inside their vehicle.

With Aish and Aaradhya Bachchan making so many fashionable appearances together, we were reminded of the time when they made everyone go gaga during an international event. In an old clip, the Jodhaa Akbar actress can be seen giving her girl a spin as she flaunted her red frock.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the Hindi movie, Fanney Khan, followed by the Tamil historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan: II.

