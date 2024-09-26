THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor revealed how Saif Ali Khan balances time with his four kids Sara, Ibrahim, Jeh, and Taimur; ‘They have just one father’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. The Devara actor was previously married to Amrita Singh, with whom he has two kids-Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In an earlier conversation, the Crew actress talked about how Saif balances his time to spend it equally with all his kids.

In 2022, Kareena Kapoor made a gracious appearance with Aamir Khan on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 7. During the conversation, the actress talked about her family dynamics and modern parenting. Reflecting on her husband Saif Ali Khan’s equation with all his kids and dedicating time to them, the actress was quick to ask, "Why should it get difficult?"

Bebo asserted that everyone has their time. She jokingly mentioned that the Devara actor had a child every decade but mentioned that he balances it out well. The actress mentioned that if they’re all together, then it is even great. She further revealed that her husband would always tell her if he wanted to spend some time alone to have a coffee or spend some time with his daughter, Sara Ali Khan.

"He'll be like I'm sitting with her. I'm going to be alone, I'm going to chill. I wanna give her that particular time. They've been on holidays together. I think it's important for them to bond. They have everything, but they have just one father. And it's so important for Saif also to give each of his children that time. It doesn't cross my mind the way people discuss it," she said.

Advertisement

It goes without saying, Bebo shares a great bond with Saif’s kids, Sara and Ibrahim. On various occasions, they’re seen spending time and celebrating special occasions together.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Years later, he got married to Kareena Kapoor in 2012 after dating for a significant period of time. The couple welcomed their kids-Taimur and Jeh in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Devara, releasing tomorrow, i.e. September 27. Meanwhile, Kareena has her next release with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again during Diwali 2024.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra is all hearts as he gets reminded of Shershaah's 'special' music album featuring wife Kiara Advani