THROWBACK: Did you know Anushka Sharma's first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan has Om Shanti Om connection?

Anushka Sharma is not very active in the film industry these days; she is busy looking after her babies. However, when she was doing movies, her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan stood out in every film they did together. Here's taking you to the memory lane when the actress shared about her first meeting with King Khan which is connected to an event of Om Shanti Om co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Back in 2018, Anushka Sharma was on a promotional spree for her film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. The Band Baaja Baaraat actress graced a television chat show, Yaaron Ki Baraat with her Zero co-star, SRK and shared an interesting story of spotting the actor for the first time in real life. Anushka mentioned that it is pretty apparent that she and Shah Rukh interacted for the first time on Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi sets during the shooting, but that's not the first time Anushka has seen him.

The NH 10 actress revealed that she saw SRK for the first time in a fashion show, a year before Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Anushka said, "Ek fashion show hum kar rahe the aur aap log Om Shanti Om ke liye walk kar rahe the. Main waha pe khadi thi, I was one of the models, to main line me lagi thi Kyunki ek ke baad ek ladkiyaan aati hai naa....Suddenly peeche se na ek bahut achhi khushboo aayi. So, I turn to see kaun hai? then I saw Shah Rukh walking...and I was just like staring. (We were doing a fashion show and you all were walking for Om Shanti Om. I was standing there, I was one of the models, so I was standing in the line because one girl comes after the other...Suddenly, a very nice smell came from behind. So, I turned to see who is it? Then I saw Shah Rukh walking...and I was just like staring)."

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Anushka Sharma debuted in Bollywood by starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. They later worked together in three movies— Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Zero. She recently shot for a sports biopic, Chakda Express, which is yet to see the light of release.

