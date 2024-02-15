Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh uniquely celebrate Valentine's Day; PIC goes viral

Since it was Valentine’s Day yesterday, every Bollywood fan was eagerly waiting to see a love-filled picture of their favorite celebrities with their better halves. All eyes were on some of the biggest celeb couples and one of them was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. We know that fans wanted to get a sneak peek into their celebration, and it looks like we might have gotten our hands on a picture of the couple who had a working Valentine’s Day.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a working Valentine’s Day

A picture of one of the most loved-up couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is going viral on social media. In the picture, we can see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone posing together from a shooting set. The Gehraiyaan star looks beautiful in an all-white attire. She can be seen wearing a white shirt over white pants as she leans towards her husband Ranveer.

The Simmba actor too looked dapper in a white shirt that he paired with beige colored pants. The husband-wife duo were all smiles as they posed for the picture. On the picture, it was written ‘bringing in Valentine’s Day by shooting with the most adorable couple’.

See the picture:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Deepika Padukone is all set to star in Singham Again along with hubby Ranveer Singh. This is a cop movie helmed by Rohit Shetty. The action-packed film boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others. Apart from this, Deepika is awaiting the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Reportedly, she also has The Intern remake alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh made heads turn when it was announced that he would be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the Don series. He is all geared up to begin shooting for Don 3 soon. Apart from that as we already told you, he has Singham Again in his kitty with wife Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

