THROWBACK: When Hrithik Roshan revealed reason behind Koi Mil Gaya's Jadoo having extra thumb like him: ‘It was to help...'

Hrithik Roshan is lovingly referred to as the Greek God of Bollywood. While his eyes often do the talking, his acting and dance skills have succeeded in winning millions of hearts. Another unique thing about him is that he has six fingers on one hand. Those who have watched his 2003 movie Koi Mil Gaya closely would have noticed that the alien named Jadoo also has a double thumb. While talking to Pinkvilla earlier, Roshan revealed the reason behind it.

In an old interview with us, Hrithik Roshan was questioned about the extra thumb that the extraterrestrial being named Jadoo had in Koi Mil Gaya. The actor started by sharing that it was his idea. He told his filmmaker dad Rakesh Roshan, “Papa, for that immediate connection, if he has got two thumbs that look like mine, I will look at that and he will look at mine and we’ll look at each other, and say ‘Same to same.’”

Even though Hrithik opened up about it in the interview with Pinkvilla, he also took to X (formerly Twitter) and responded to our journalist when he spoke about his weird observation in the movie. The Fighter star stated, “Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn’t look as great as I wanted. you have a good eye, my friend. Stay safe.”

While today his fans love his unique characteristic, there was a time when his thumb used to repel people in school. Nearly a decade ago, when he was voted the ‘Sexiest man’ in Asia by US weekly Eastern Eye for the third time, the star took to his Facebook profile and expressed, “I am lucky. Not cause I got voted sexiest. Cause I just noticed God gave me a piece of ugly to carry with me to remind myself n others of how beautiful our imperfections make us.”

His post further read, “My thumb used to repel people in school. Today I am posting it to millions like you who I know are just like me. Beautifully imperfect. Thank you God for this wonderful life. Make your weaknesses your strengths. Be proud. U are beautiful. Trust me.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is busy filming War 2 with Kiara Advani.

