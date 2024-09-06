INSIDE Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan’s 75th birthday celebration with family; Saba Azad, Pashmina Roshan, and more are all smiles

Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan is celebrating his 75th birthday today, September 6, 2024. On the special occasion, he took to social media and offered a glimpse of his birthday celebration with his family. Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba Azad, Pashmina Roshan, and others were all smiles in the portrait.

Today, Rakesh Roshan posted a perfect family portrait on his Instagram handle. The filmmaker was seen standing in the center raising a toast. The dining table in front of him was decorated with candles and flowers. A white cake was also placed on the table.

Rakesh Roshan’s wife Pinkie Roshan and daughter Sunaina Roshan stood to one side, while his brother Rajesh Roshan was on the other side. Hrithik Roshan was seen at the back with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Pashmina Roshan, who made her acting debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound this year, posed in a stunning red dress. Hrithik’s son Hrehaan and Hridhaan were also part of the photograph.

In the caption, Rakesh Roshan extended his gratitude, saying, “Dear Family, thank you for the amazing 75th birthday celebration. Your love made it truly special!”

Fans conveyed heartfelt wishes in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Happy Birthday great director father,” while another wrote, “Happy 75th and wishing you good health for always @rakesh_roshan9 ji.. Thank you for the amazing performances and films. Respect and Pranams.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan will be collaborating for their highly anticipated sci-fi movie Krrish 4. Many reports have revealed that the film will go on floors very soon.

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla in 2023, Rakesh Roshan opened up about Krrish 4. He stated, “I won’t make Krrish 4 till I am not satisfied from inside. We have got the script ready, but we keep on improvising. I still feel there is some scope of improvement. We can’t make films on budgets as high as Hollywood and hence, our content has to be strong and new in this world of superheroes. We have got a great story and we are now just retouching it.”

