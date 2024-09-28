THROWBACK: When Irrfan Khan praised Aamir's approach to film business; 'I think usne ek example set kiya hai'

Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, is remembered as one of the finest actors in the world. Late actor Irrfan worked in movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Talvar, The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Life of Pi, Haider, and many more. The renowned actor once praised Aamir Khan's approach to his film business and believed that the superstar had set an example in the Hindi film industry.

During his appearance on Komal Nahta's show on ETC Bollywood, Irrfan Khan shared that he respects Aamir Khan for how fair the superstar is in the film business.

"Main Aamir Khan ki itni respect karta hoon, mujhe uski itni respect hai. I think usne ek example set kiya hai. (I respect Aamir Khan a lot. He has set an example) The kind of fairness that he has in business...Maine sirf kahaaniyaan suni hai mai unko personally jaanta nahin hoon...(I have only heard his stories, I don't know him personally)" Irrfan said.

When asked if an actor should be a businessman as well, the Paan Singh Tomar star nodded and shed light on how the performer should have a business sense. Irrfan spoke about why an actor must know how much the producer is earning and if the latter isn't receiving profit then the actor shouldn't get it as well.

The Angrezi Medium actor expressed that he always wanted his films to earn good business from which the producers receive profit and he gets his share without requesting for it. Irrfan believed that whenever he gets money from films' success, the producers should also earn otherwise, he wouldn't be happy with his earnings.

The late star further continued that he wants to set an example like Aamir as he believes an actor like him feels happy with such a business. Irrfan shared that he won't be satisfied if his producer is at a loss and he has money in his pocket. He added that the Maqbool actor would be proud of himself if someone earns from his name.

For the uninitiated, Irrfan Khan and Aamir Khan never collaborated for a film in their respective careers in the Hindi cinema. On the work front, Irrfan graduated from the National School of Drama in 1987. A year later, he made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair's Oscar-nominated film, Salaam Bombay! He played a minor role in Nair's 1988 directorial.

In 2018, Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. He received his treatment in the United Kingdom and returned to India after a year. Irrfan was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in 2020 after suffering from a colon infection. He died on April 29, the same year. The actor is survived by his wife, writer Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, actor Babil Khan and Ayan.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. The film was an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. He recently co-produced his former wife, director Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies this year which has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2025.

Aamir is now gearing up for R S Prasanna's directorial film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The superstar is reuniting with his Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary after 17 years. The upcoming movie also stars Genelia D'Souza in a crucial role.

