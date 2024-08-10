Aamir Khan reveals he wants to work till 70 and promote young talent; says 'Uske baad zindagi kisne dekhi hai'

Fondly known as Bollywood's perfectionist, Aamir Khan has been contributing to the Hindi cinema for several decades. Aamir, who was last seen as a lead in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, produced the film, Laapataa Ladies, with his former wife, Kiran Rao, earlier this year. The 59-year-old superstar recently revealed that he wants to work actively till he is 70 and will also keep promoting young talents while producing their movies. Aamir also stated who knows what happens later on.

On August 9 (Friday), Aamir Khan attended the screening of Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court with director and co-producer Kiran Rao. In a video posted by ANI on X, Aamir can be seen talking about everything that he will be doing in the future.

Aamir reminisced that he had an ample amount of time to think about his career during the COVID pandemic. Recalling the times, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared his thoughts by saying that his career is reaching the last stage soon.

Aamir, who was 56 three years ago, remembered his words, "I said, 'I have another 15 years, till 70 years I will work actively, uske baad zindagi kisne dekhi hai' (Who knows what happens after that?)"

The Laapataa Ladies producer stated that he usually brings one film in three years and added that he wants to give his learnings back to the audience. The actor-filmmaker stressed that he has received love and appreciation from the Hindi film industry, society and India. Now, the superstar believes that he wants to return it by producing more and more films.

Aamir continued that as an actor, he would be able to follow his 'one film a year' strategy, however, he can promote young talents through his production ventures. The Sitare Zameen Par actor wants to bring the stories that he likes and touches his heart, he added.

Aamir further expressed that he won't be able to act in every film but can produce it. He wants to be the "platform" for upcoming young artists. The superstar shared that he wishes to produce 4-5 movies in a year so that the audience can watch great content like Laapataa Ladies.

Laapataa Ladies starred newcomers Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead roles. The film also featured Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in crucial roles. It was released in theatres on March 1, 2024.

