THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed everyone in her sasural calls her Kittu

Katrina Kaif enjoys a wonderful relationship with Vicky Kaushal’s parents and other family members. Oftentimes, they are seen accompanied by the actress who makes sure they are safe and sound. Be it celebrating Diwali or Christmas, the entire family comes together for every festival. We recently stumbled upon an old video in which the actress revealed that her in-laws lovingly call her Kittu at home.

During one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, the Baar Baar Dekho actress was asked what’s the nickname that her in-laws have given her. She was quick to reply ‘Kittu’. Everyone present on the show, including host Kapil Sharma along with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were all smiles on hearing that.

A couple of days ago, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Katrina Kaif dropped several unseen visuals from the celebration. Her photo dump opened with a lovely image of the actress seeking blessings from Vicky Kaushal’s mother Veena Kaushal. It was followed by a picture of Kat accompanied by her husband, father-in-law Sham Kaushal, and her mother-in-law. The Tiger 3 star couldn’t decide which image with her MIL looked lovely, hence she posted multiple photos. The other family photos also featured Sunny Kaushal and her sister Isabelle Kaif. Katrina also wished her fans ‘Happy करवा चौथ’.

Advertisement

Take a look:

When Kaif interacted with Pinkvilla and her fans, she revealed that her husband held her to maintain her calm and composed demeanor. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani fame went on to divulge, “So I go home, and I will speak for 45 minutes if I'm worked up about something in an incredible rant and sometimes beech beech mein he might say I didn’t understand because you are speaking so fast, your English is a little accented, and I’ll express everything, and he is with so much sincerity and so much acceptance (listens), you feel like the burden is off your chest, and then we forget about it and that’s how I can come here and be calm and composed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif’s Karwa Chauth PICS are proof of her unbreakable bond with mother-in-law; fans call Vicky Kaushal ‘lucky’