Katrina Kaif’s Karwa Chauth PICS are proof of her unbreakable bond with mother-in-law; fans call Vicky Kaushal ‘lucky’
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal posted beautiful images from their Karwa Chauth 2024 celebration. The actors stunning in traditional outfits and posed with Sunny Kaushal and other family members.
Katrina Kaif is among the other Bollywood wives who celebrated the Indian festival of Karwa Chauth with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Minutes ago, the Merry Christmas actress took to Instagram and dropped unseen visuals from the celebration that happened at their Mumbai home. She was joined by Sunny Kaushal, her in-laws, and sister Isabelle Kaif.
ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra’s hubby Raghav Chadha breaks her fast in love-filled PICS as they celebrate Karwa Chauth with family