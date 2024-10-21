THROWBACK: When Vicky Kaushal revealed what turns him on and it is not Katrina Kaif; 10/10 if you guess it

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal never misses a chance to show off his sharp sense of humor. During an appearance on a show, he was asked what turns him on, and his response took everyone by surprise—it wasn’t anything related to his wife, Katrina Kaif. His witty reply had the entire room, including Karan Johar and Kiara Advani, bursting into laughter. Any guesses? Vicky hilariously shared that ‘parampara, pratistha and anushasan’ turns him on.

During a rapid-fire round on Koffee with Karan, Vicky Kaushal showed off his playful humor when asked about three things that turn him on—and no, it wasn’t his wife, Katrina Kaif. Without missing a beat, Vicky answered, ‘parampara, pratishtha, and anushasan’ (tradition, prestige, and discipline). Kiara Advani, who was on the show with him, was taken aback and responded with a surprised, ‘haan, fab.’ Vicky’s cute reaction after his unexpected answer had everyone chuckling.

Karan Johar, clearly amused, asked if this really turns him on, to which Vicky playfully replied, “I am so turned on after that.” Karan then joked that any school principal could easily turn him on with those qualities! Vicky’s hilarious answer proved once again what a humorous and charming person he is.

The dialogue Vicky Kaushal humorously referenced on Koffee with Karan—’parampara, pratishtha, and anushasan’—was originally made famous by Amitabh Bachchan in the iconic Yash Raj film Mohabbatein. In this romantic drama, Bachchan portrayed Narayan Shankar, the strict principal of Gurukul.

His character is deeply committed to upholding tradition, prestige, and discipline, which have become the school's defining principles. Shankar’s stern demeanor and rigid adherence to these values were shaped by personal losses, making him a figure who embodies order and authority in the film.

Katrina Kaif recently celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, at their Mumbai residence. Sharing glimpses of the occasion on Instagram, she gave fans a peek into the festivities, which included her in-laws, Sunny Kaushal, and her sister, Isabelle Kaif.

One of the pictures shows Vicky's mother blessing Katrina, while another captures Veena Kaushal expressing her love for her daughter-in-law. Dressed in a pink saree, Katrina exuded happiness, adorning traditional touches like sindoor and a mangalsutra. The photos also featured Vicky, his parents, and siblings, with moments highlighting the close-knit family atmosphere.

