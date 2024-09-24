THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif said replacing Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan's Bharat was a ‘non-issue’

It is well-known that Katrina Kaif took over Priyanka Chopra's role in Bharat after the Barfi actress stepped away from the film to focus on her marriage. Her exit from the Salman Khan-starrer generated quite a bit of discussion. Now, we’ve come across a throwback story in which Kaif appeared to feel completely at ease with replacing Chopra, viewing it as a non-issue.

In an old interview, Katrina shared her thoughts on replacing PeeCee in Bharat and she said, "I love Priyanka; she is a dear friend of mine. She and I actually started Kathak dance together when we were first starting out as actors, and I am really fond of her. This situation is a non-issue. The issue is between Priyanka, me, and, I guess, the director because he cast us. We are all very okay with it. It’s just unfortunate that the media likes to pick up on certain matters, and the sad part is that it brings unnecessary attention that is not wanted. Now, the important thing is the film that was made, as a lot of hard work has gone into it, and the attention should be focused on that."

In another interview, Kaif mentioned that she was unaware of who had been chosen for Bharat before her. She recalled that Ali Abbas had discussed the script and her role in Bharat while she was filming Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan.

She further added that everyone has a different perspective on things and that she couldn’t be in every Khan film. If Priyanka was selected for the role, she had her reasons for not taking it. She expressed that doing Bharat was meant to be her destiny and that she was happy it came to her.

When the Merry Christmas actress read the script, she loved it and believed it to be her best role so far. She felt that the question of being the first or second choice was irrelevant and emphasized that it wasn’t about anyone’s ego.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kat and PeeCee are reportedly all set to share the screen space in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt.

