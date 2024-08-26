Priyanka Chopra sprinkles her desi magic in orange and golden suit at her brother’s Hastakshar ceremony

After attending her brother's engagement in India, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from the Hastakshar ceremony. She looked stunning in an orange suit perfectly suited for the occasion.

Her ethnic outfit was a bright orange kurta with intricate golden embroidery. The full-sleeved kurta featured golden borders with golden buttis throughout the bodice and sleeves, adding to its beauty.

Matching the bright orange color of the kurta, Priyanka teamed it up with orange straight-leg palazzos, which added an ethnic touch to her style statement. To complete the look, she wore a sheer net dupatta with golden borders similar to those on the kurta on her shoulders, which finished her ethnic look with panache.

Priyanka's kurta set, with its vibrant orange and gold details, captured the very essence of this joyous occasion. Blending traditional elegance and contemporary style, her outfit had everything you could ask for.

Priyanka’s outfit is perfect for not only wedding occasions but also celebrations like Diwali or pre-wedding events like sangeet, mehendi, or religious ceremonies.

On the lovely occasion of her brother's engagement, Priyanka Chopra looked simply breathtaking in an orange suit set. She wore minimal makeup and lovely accessories for maximum effect.

Her choice of jewelry consisted of only a simple and eye-catching golden choker, which was the only adornment on her. In other words, the addition gave it a sense of classiness without being overboard.

Little makeup was applied to her face, and it was done nicely and in a way that could go well with the ethnic fit. Her lips were tinted with coral lipstick, which gave her a hint of color, while her blushed cheeks and nude eyeshadow made her radiant. Priyanka’s hair was well groomed and tied up in a neat bun with curtain bangs and flowers, which made her look quite elegant.

This enhanced approach to accessorizing and makeup focused more on elegance. It effectively brought out the beauty of Priyanka Chopra's dress during the event, making her appearance memorable.