Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all smiles as they pose with fans in UNSEEN pics from Paris

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently spent quality time in Paris during Bhatt's Paris Fashion Week debut. The duo was spotted strolling through the city's enchanting streets, where they paused to take photos with fans. The images, now trending on social media, capture them enjoying the picturesque scenery. Alia and Ranbir seem to be relishing their time together. In one photo, Ranbir is seen with a beard, suggesting he might be taking a break from his Lord Ram look.

The Animal actor wore a blue cap, along with a t-shirt layered under a shirt. Alia, on the other hand, looked stylish in a beige coat over a white top. Her hair was tied in a bun and accessorized with sunglasses and a sling bag. The photo shows Alia flashing a radiant smile, while Ranbir sports his signature charming look.

In another image, Alia is seen posing with a different fan, exuding a cool vibe in a black cardigan and glasses. Her hair was tied back, and she completed the look with statement gold earrings.

Check out the pictures here:

Last week, Alia and Ranbir were seen at the Mumbai airport with their daughter, Raha. In a delightful coincidence, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, was also present at the airport. However, it was Raha’s cute interaction with her grandmother that stole the spotlight, as she was spotted engaging in a sweet conversation with Neetu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024. Following that, she will appear in Shiv Rawail's Alpha with Sharvari Wagh, and she is also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, co-starring Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, reports indicate that Bhatt may star in another romantic project with her husband.

On the other hand, Kapoor has reportedly finished filming the first part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, and others. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry to Oscars 2025 leaving behind 29 films including Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal