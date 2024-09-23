THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor didn't count Ranveer Singh among actors he wanted to invite for his bachelor trip and Padmaavat star didn't like it

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh might come out as competitors to many, but the two stars share a very cordial and warm bond. Their camaraderie was seen when both of them arrived as guests on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 5. While they have a good rapport with each other, Kapoor doesn’t want Singh to accompany him on his bachelor trip.

During the rapid-fire round of filmmaker KJo’s chat show, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to name three actors whom he would like to take for his bachelor’s trip. Without taking much time, the Animal star was quick to name Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Not having his name on the list irked Ranveer Singh who then said in disappointment, “I’m not invited? Never coming back on this show, not with you for sure” to Kapoor. Having said that, RK also stated that he would like the Gully Boy actor and Deepika Padukone to make awesome babies together.

When Karan asked the actors if they feel uncomfortable around each other owing to the fact that they both dating Deepika, the Rockstar actor was quick to state that it’s been over a decade since they parted ways and there’s no point in people being concerned about it. He said in the old chat, “We’ve positively moved on in our lives and it's high time that Koffee with Karan also moves on. Because there’s no elephant, it has disappeared, it is invisible.” Adding to this, Singh also stated, “No. Why should it? Should it?”

Advertisement

This is when Ranbir expressed that Ranveer and DP complement each other very well. He stated, “They are in ways perfect to each other’s energies and I am really happy for them,” hoping that the celebrity couple can make some awesome babies together and that their babies look like him as an actor and that he is their favorite too.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is busy filming Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming movie, Ramayana with Sai Pallavi and Yash. On the other hand, Ranveer and Deepika are currently enjoying their lives, nurturing their first child, a daughter they welcomed on September 8, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor is a great mix of craft and art, says Rockstar director Imtiaz Ali: ‘Technique bhi usko bahut innately aati hai’