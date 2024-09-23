Ranbir Kapoor is a great mix of craft and art, says Rockstar director Imtiaz Ali: ‘Technique bhi usko bahut innately aati hai’

Imtiaz Ali is an acclaimed Bollywood director who has worked with several B-town stars over the decades. Hence, he knows about all the merits and demerits of the stars that differentiate them from each other. A couple of days ago, he heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor and stated that he has a mix of both art and craft.

During a quick interview with Buzzzooka Events, the filmmaker was asked to name a Bollywood actor who is great with his craft and also knows the art of filmmaking, someone who also helps Ali in direction. Responding to this, the Rockstar helmer said, “Ranbir Kapoor me both acha mixture hai in dono cheezon ka, technique bhi usko boht innately aati hai. Magar, instinctive bhi hai vo. (Ranbir Kapoor has a good mix of both in him. Moreover, he knows the technique innately and he is instinctive too.) So, I think he’s a very good mix of both.”

Well, it’s not just the Amar Singh Chamkila director who is fond of the Animal star. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra also praised Kapoor for being a star in the era of internet without any official social media handles. Hailing Ranbir as ‘Number 1’, the Dil Bechara helmer told us, “I think vo jo Ranbir Kapoor ka charm hai na vo jo ek hai na vo log usko dekhne ke liye pagal hain jo tadapte hain jab uski film aati hai, I think vo Ranbir Kapoor jo hai in that order he is the number 1 (Ranbir Kapoor’s charm that people go crazy about him when his film releases and yearn for him, in that order he is the number 1).”

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor stepped into the acting realm with Sonam Kapoor with the movie Saawariya, back in 2007. Since then, the actor has proved his mettle as an ace artist with several big-budget successful films to his credit. Last year, he played a lover boy in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor and soon after, played a dark character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming movie, Ramayana with Sai Pallavi and Yash.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor said THIS when ‘excited’ Alia Bhatt told him about Raha’s first kick; actress reveals if the lil one said mumma or papa 1st