THROWBACK: When Salman Khan refused to take credit for his cult film Tere Naam; 'I have done nothing...'

Salman Khan's Tere Naam is one of the most popular movies from his illustrious career in Bollywood. The 2003 film is mainly remembered for Salman's iconic hairstyle which started a trend during its release. Do you know that the superstar once refused to take credit for Satish Kaushik's directorial? Salman claimed that he did nothing in the cult film.

During his old interview with Lehren Retro, Salman Khan got candid about working in the 2003 film, Tere Naam. Salman admitted that the superstar shouldn't get credit for it as he didn't do much in the second half.

"Kuch nahin tha Tere Naam mein. Ek mein baal hain aur ek mein takla. Screenplay bol raha tha. Second half mein maine koi dialogue bola? Maine kuch kiya hai second half mein? Bas yun...(There was nothing in Tere Naam. I had hair in [first half] and was bald in [second half]. It was all about the screenplay. Did I deliver any dialogue in the second half? Have I done anything in the second half? I was just...[bowing my head down])," Salman said.

Salman mentioned that the success of Tere Naam goes to the director, screenplay, writers, dialogues and the plot of the 2003 film who made his character what it was. The superstar claimed that he had done "nothing" in the movie.

Advertisement

During the same interview, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star noted how actors often don't get an appreciation for the films in which they work hard. Referring to Karan Arjun, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor shared that he also didn't do much in Rakesh Roshan's directorial. He added that other star cast "worked" for him in the 1995 movie.

In Tere Naam, Salman Khan played the role of Radhe Mohan, a graduate yet jobless man. He was romantically paired with then-debutante Bhumika Chawla. Bhumika was cast as Nirjara, a student from his college and the daughter of a temple priest. The 2003 film also starred Sachin Khedekar, Ravi Kishan, Indira Krishna, Sarfaraz Khan, and others.

Salman now has AR Murugadoss' highly-anticipated film, Sikandar. The upcoming actioner will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Preteik Babbar. It will be released on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Tere Naam co-actor reveals superstar threatened her before slapping scene; 'Thoda sa bhi laga na, Indira, toh dekhna...'