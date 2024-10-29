Salman Khan's Tere Naam co-actor reveals superstar threatened her before slapping scene; 'Thoda sa bhi laga na, Indira, toh dekhna...'

Salman Khan is known for his upfront personality and never shies away from expressing his thoughts. Recently, Indira Krishnan, who worked with the actor in Tere Naam, shared that he warned her before she had to slap him in a scene. As a result, she was scared and shaking until she realized that the actor was pulling a prank on her.

In a candid interview with the JoinFilms YouTube channel, the actress recalled shooting with Salman Khan in the Satish Kaushik directorial. Khan has a fun-loving personality, and she witnessed it while working together.

For those unaware, Krishnan played the role of Mamta in the film, the elder sister of Radhe's (Salman Khan) love interest Nirjara. In one of the scenes, the actress was supposed to slap the Dabangg actor who warned her to be careful, adding to her anxiety.

She said, "Salman pulled a prank on me. He told me, 'Thoda sa bhi laga na, Indira, toh dekhna mein kya karta hoon. Main hungama macha doonga." (If you hit me even slightly, watch what I'll do. I'll cause an uproar).

As a result, Indira became scared and nervous. Her hands shook, and she felt much pressure to do it right. However, the tension was diffused as the threat turned out to be a prank on her.

The actress who last starred in Animal mentioned that Khan is a 'lovely' person and it was comfortable to work with her. Moreover, she highlighted that the actor was a big prankster on set.

Tere Naam was a romantic drama film released in 2003 based on a local rowdy who fell in love but became violent and ended up in a mental asylum. However, the actor requested his fans not to follow his character as a violent brat in the film.

It also starred Bhumika Chawla, Ravi Krishan, Mahima Chaudhry and more. The film, directed by Satish Kaushik, became a box-office success.

