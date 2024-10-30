Salman Khan’s dad Salim Khan purchases swanky new Mercedes Benz worth Rs 1.57 crore on Dhanteras amid death threats to son

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, threats and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salim Khan recently brought home a sleek new Mercedes car worth Rs. 1.57 crore to mark Dhanteras 2024, which was celebrated on October 29 as the beginning of the Diwali season. This purchase comes amid a series of death threats directed at his son, Salman Khan from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In a widely-shared video on social media, Salim’s pristine white Mercedes Benz GLS is seen adorned with a garland and bow. The car was later driven around Salman’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

In a recent turn of events amidst continuous threats toward Salman Khan, an anonymous message sent to Mumbai traffic control warned that the actor would be killed if he failed to pay a ransom of Rs 2 crore, as reported by police sources.

After receiving the threat, Worli police in Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person and launched an investigation to trace the message's origin.

Earlier, police arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in connection with a threatening call aimed at both Salman Khan and the son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, MLA Zeeshan Siddique.

The suspect, identified as Mohammed Tayyab, also known as Gurfan Khan, was apprehended in Noida's Sector 39 on Tuesday. According to reports from India Today, a threatening call was made to Zeeshan Siddique’s PR office in Bandra East last Friday, demanding ransom and issuing threats against both Siddique and Khan.

On October 12, 2024, political leader Baba Siddique was shot by three attackers while leaving his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East, Mumbai. Though he was swiftly taken to the hospital, he tragically did not survive.

Following his death, a viral post emerged claiming responsibility for the attack and linking it to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The post also included a warning for Salman Khan, prompting heightened security measures around the actor.

In a recent interview with ABP, Salim Khan stressed that Salman is “innocent” and would never harm an animal.

The 1998 poaching incident in Rajasthan sparked significant controversy; although Salman was acquitted, the Bishnoi community continues to seek an apology from the actor.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

