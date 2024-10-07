THROWBACK: When Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira revealed what's the last thing she tells him before going to bed; actor revealed her love name

Bollywood’s lovey-dovey couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made an appearance in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan. During their time on the couch, the celebs made the host Karan Johar jealous with their PDA. While they spilled some unknown facts about their personal life, Mira revealed she never forgets to say ‘I Love You’ to her husband before sleeping. The Jab We Met actor also shared the cute names he has given his wife.

During one of the segments in his chat show, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Mira Rajput “What’s the last thing you say to Shahid before going to bed?” To this, she replied, “I Love You”. KJo was quick to state that he felt like he was watching one of the Valentine’s Special. He then moved on to questioning Shahid Kapoor and asked him, “What do you affectionately call Mira?” The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stated that he calls her “Jaan, Baby, momomomo..” Karan was quick to inquire if he makes such noises and Kapoor admitted doing so while Mira stated that some of them are “made up.”

Born to actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Shahid is a bonafide kid of the industry. Despite the fact that he is born to actor parents, he considers himself an 'outsider' in Bollywood. Backing his statement, the Kaminey actor told Pinkvilla, “I am an outsider in the industry from the point of view that my father (Pankaj Kapur) was an actor but I never told anybody that he was my dad because I lived a lot in Delhi and I came to Bombay later in life and my father had always told me that, 'Beta maine kabhi kisi ko nahi bataya ki mere father kaun hai, toh tum kyu bologe. Kaam se dikhao. (Let your work prove to people that you are worthy. Not your name.)”

He added, “So of course, I have come from a family of acting but my father was the first actor in the family, first of all. My grandfather, my dadaji was a professor in a college and extremely supportive of my dad. He had an amazingly open mind for that time, to let my dad come to Bombay and want to be an actor. It was like 'What are you talking about' but he did it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva with Pooja Hegde which is expected to be released on February 14, 2025.

