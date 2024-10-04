Shahid Kapoor’s latest selfie with wife Mira reminds fans of Kabir Singh and Preeti’s love story; netizens inquire about Farzi Season 2

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor were spotted together at Mumbai airport, a couple of days ago. They put on their best airport looks and made heads turn in the public place. A couple of hours ago, the celebs made their fans go gaga online when the actor dropped a picture with his wife. While several netizens showered them with love, some were reminded of Kabir Singh’s lovely characters, Kabir and Preeti.

Taking to his Instagram, Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie with Mira Kapoor. In the photo, the couple stood close together amidst mountains, clouds, and blue sky. They looked stylish donning warm jackets and sunglasses. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor sported a pixie haircut with a trimmed beard while Mira was glowing in the sun.

Within minutes, the comments section was flooded with their fans showering them with red hearts. Along with them, there were a couple of users to stated that Kabir Singh was with his real-life Preeti. Someone commented, “Kabir with his official Preeti.” There was also another user who inquired about the next season of Shahid’s black comedy crime thriller television series, Farzi. A user asked, “Baal kab bade honge bhai farzi 2 ka intezar hai.”

Back in 2023, Shahid Kapoor exclusively confirmed to Pinkvilla that Farzi 2 is ‘definitely happening’. During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, the actor shared, “So of course, the second season of Farzi will happen. I mean, the response was amazing. Also, the way the story ended; it was open-ended so there is an opportunity for a lot more to happen. It was not like a culmination. So Farzi 2 will happen, and if anything, else I like, I will, but as of now, I haven’t said yes to anything for OTT because I had two releases this year, so I'm going to do some stuff for theatres now. But Farzi 2 will definitely happen.”

Recently, Kapoor’s co-star Bhuvan Arora also shared an update about the second installment of the show which also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon in crucial roles. Are you excited about Farzi Season 2? Let us know in the comments section.

