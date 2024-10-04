WATCH: Shahid Kapoor calls himself Mira Rajput’s ‘second husband’ in hilarious video and its all things cute

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife, Mira Kapoor, make an adorable pair. They frequently showcase their affection on social media and in public and set major couple goals. Recently, Shahid shared a selfie of them on a plane, humorously referring to himself as her "second husband," and the reason behind it is something many can relate to. Such a cutie they are!

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a fun boomerang video from a flight, where he looked effortlessly cool in an orange t-shirt and sunglasses. Beside him, his wife, Mira Kapoor, was engrossed in her phone, dressed in a light green outfit with her hair tied up, accessorized with stylish earrings. Adding humor to the moment, Shahid used Kishore Kumar's classic Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao song in the background, captioning it, "I am the second husband!!" playfully suggesting that Mira's phone is her first love—a scenario we can all relate to in today’s world!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor recently set the internet buzzing with a stunning selfie. Shahid shared the picture on Instagram, featuring the couple standing close together against a backdrop of majestic mountains, clouds, and a vibrant blue sky. Both looked effortlessly stylish, dressed in warm jackets and sunglasses. Shahid rocked a fresh pixie haircut and a neatly trimmed beard while Mira radiated in the sunlight, adding to the charm of the picture. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple’s stylish and scenic moment!

On September 7, 2024, Mira Kapoor celebrated her birthday and shared some heartwarming moments from the celebration on social media. The pictures showed Mira enjoying quality time with her family, including a fun group selfie with Shahid Kapoor. However, the standout moment was a mirror selfie of Shahid and Mira, where the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star, left a touching message for his wife. Mira's caption read, "To celebrate with your entire family in one room after 15 years is a blessing."

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next film, Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie features Pooja Hegde alongside him. Deva is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting this release, which promises to be a major Valentine’s Day treat!

