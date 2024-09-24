THROWBACK: When Shammi Kapoor was awestruck by Madhubala’s beauty and forgot his lines on Rail Ka Dibba set; ‘Wo itni khoobsurat ladki…’

Madhubala, celebrated as one of the most iconic actresses in Indian cinema, captivated audiences with her exceptional talent and timeless beauty. Known for her grace and style, she left a lasting impression on everyone, including her co-stars. In a nostalgic video, Shammi Kapoor once shared his experience of working with Madhubala. He admitted that her beauty had him completely mesmerized the first time they met on set. “Wo itni khoobsurat ladki. Usko dekh raha tha dialogue bhul gaya tha,” he said.

In an old video shared by Movies Talkies on Instagram, Shammi Kapoor reminisced about his first meeting with the legendary Madhubala. Reflecting on their film Rail Ka Dibba, he recalled, “Rail Ka Dibba picture thi usme Madhubala meri heroine thi. Naya naya hero bana tha. Aur wo itni khoobsurat ladki. Usko dekh raha tha dialogue bhul gaya tha.” (The film was Rail Ka Dibba, and Madhubala was my heroine. I was a new actor, and she was so beautiful. I was so mesmerized by her that I forgot my lines). He added that Madhubala would then step in to help him with his dialogues.

Shammi Kapoor married fellow actress Geeta Bali, a leading star of her time. In an interview with journalist Rauf Ahmed, Shammi had shared details of their wedding. According to a report by India Today, he expressed initial uncertainty about how his family would react to his choice, given that Geeta was a year older and had worked with his father, Prithviraj Kapoor, and his brother, Raj Kapoor. However, he was determined, knowing that Geeta was the woman he wanted to spend his life with.

The real challenge came from Geeta herself. She loved Shammi but felt deeply responsible for her family, cautioning him that while she couldn't imagine life without him, her family relied on her, and she couldn't marry him. Despite this, the couple overcame the obstacle and married in 1955, going on to have two children, Aditya Raj Kapoor and Kanchan. Their marriage lasted until Geeta's untimely death, and Shammi continued to cherish their time together until his passing on August 14, 2011.

Meanwhile, Madhubala appeared in nearly 70 Hindi films in her 22-year-long illustrious career. Sadly, her life was cut short due to heart-related ailments, and she became reclusive in her final days. Madhubala passed away on February 23, 1969, at the young age of 36, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Indian cinema.

