10 best '60s Bollywood actors who ruled our hearts

The Indian film industry is more than a hundred years old, in every decade, we see the rise of actors who eventually become icons. Back in the 1960s, several actors tried to succeed in making a name for themselves. However, there were only a few ’60s Bollywood actors who are still remembered by cinephiles for their craft.

As we look back at the rich history of the industry, we pay tribute to some of the best Bollywood actors of the 60s who were part of some of the evergreen classic movies.

A look at the 10 best '60s Bollywood actors who became icons:

1. Raj Kapoor

Popularly known as the greatest showman of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor has contributed highly to the rich history of Bollywood. Born to ace actor Prithviraj Kapoor, he started working at the age of ten. Movie buffs believe that he was inspired by Charlie Chaplin and hence, was often referred to as the 'Charlie Chaplin of Indian Cinema'. He also played characters based on The Tramp, one of Chaplin's most memorable on-screen characters.

2. Dharmendra

Every year, the Indian film industry sees scores of aspiring actors coming to Mumbai to realize their dream of becoming the most successful actor in Bollywood. Among them was Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol who rose to fame in the mid-1960s for films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Kaajal, Phool Aur Patthar, Anupama, and many others.

Fondly called the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, the senior actor is considered one of the most successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema with more than 200 films in his kitty.

3. Jeetendra

Another top Bollywood actor of the 60s is Jeetendra. He was a jewelry supplier with no intention of becoming an actor. But he ended up becoming one of the icons of the Indian film industry. The 1964 movie Geet Gaya Patharon Ne marks his debut movie with actress Rajshree. It was with this drama film that his career skyrocketed and ended up making him an evergreen.

4. Dilip Kumar

Credited with pioneering method acting in cinema, Dilip Kumar ruled the film industry from the late 1940s through the 60s. With a career spanning over five decades, he worked in several movies across genres most of which were box-office successes. Some of his commercial successes include Jugnu, Andaz, Azaad, the epic historical Mughal-E-Azam, the crime drama Gunga Jumna, and the comedy-drama film Ram Aur Shyam.

5. Sunil Dutt

The 1955 movie Railway Platform, directed by Ramesh Saigal, marked Sunil Dutt’s debut as an actor in the industry. It was Saigal who suggested the actor change his name from Balraj Dutt to avoid being confused with veteran actor Balraj Sahni. The National Film Award winner shared the screen with his son Sanjay Dutt for the last time in the 20023 movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. before passing away in 2005.

6. Sanjeev Kumar

Another Bollywood actor of the 60s is Sanjeev Kumar. He is best known for his work in movies like Sachaai, Sholay, Trishul, Khilona, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Ram Tere Kitne Naam, Vidhaata, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Angoor, and many others. When he passed away at the age of 47, it sent shockwaves in the industry.

Interestingly, more than ten of his movies had a posthumous release, the last one being Professor Ki Padosan, released in 1993.

7. Shammi Kapoor

Cinema lovers still remember him as the enthusiastic and stylish dance lover who made them his fans with his song Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe from the 1961 film Junglee. With his career spanning over five decades, Shammi Kapoor worked in over 100 films Professor, China Town, Kashmir Ki Kali, Teesri Manzil, An Evening In Paris, Brahmachari, and others. He also shared screen with his nephew Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar in 2011 which was his last movie.

8. Dev Anand

Dev Anand is one of the 60s Bollywood actors who still rules the hearts of cinema lovers. Often named as one of the most successful actors of the Indian entertainment industry, the veteran star worked in more than 100 movies with Guide being the iconic film of his career. Some of his other works include Kala Pani, Love Marriage, Hum Dono, Gangster, and others. He also produced and directed several feature films.

9. Kishore Kumar

Not just acting, Kishore Kumar also proved his mettle as a playback singer and musician. Even though he wasn’t sure of his career as an actor, Kumar ended up etching his name in the history of Indian cinema as the most versatile and talented actor. Some of his notable works include Tamasha, Ladki, Naukari, Miss Mala, Char Paise, Baap Re Baap, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Padosan.

10. Prem Chopra

This list of best 60s Bollywood actors won’t be complete without mentioning Prem Chopra. The icon gave 60 years of his life to the industry and acted in nearly 400 movies. Popular for playing villainous characters, Prem Chopra was showered with immense love from his fans. He was also part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor.

