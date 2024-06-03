13 best Madhubala movies that redefined Indian cinema

Popularly known as the Venus Queen of Bollywood, Madhubala is one of the most iconic and an undisputed talent in the history of Indian cinema. She graced the silver screen for over two decades with her ethereal beauty and incredible acting skills. Here’s a list of some of the best Madhubala movies that deserve a place on your watchlist.

13 best Madhubala movies that are hard to miss and hardest to resist:-

1. Mughal-e-Azam

Cast: Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, Durga Khote

Director: K. Asif

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Movie Genre: Historical Drama

Release Year: 1960

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Madhubala's portrayal of Anarkali, a courtesan who falls in love with Prince Salim, is legendary. Her larger-than-life performance made both her character and the movie immortal. No doubt Anarkali is one of the most memorable characters in Indian cinema and is the saturation point of every actress’ dreams.

2. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Cast: Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Madhubala, Anoop Kumar

Director: Satyen Bose

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Advertisement

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Release Year: 1958

Where to Watch: YouTube

In this delightful comedy, Madhubala plays the role of Renu, a young woman who brings a breath of fresh air into the lives of three brothers. Her charm and comic timing are out of this world - making her the heart of the film. This is also one of the best Madhubala and Kishore Kumar movies of all time.

3. Barsaat Ki Raat

Cast: Bharat Bhushan, Madhubala, Shyama

Director: P.L. Santoshi

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

Release Year: 1960

Where to Watch: MX Player

As Shabnam, Madhubala gave a performance that was as delightful as the monsoon itself. Her expressive eyes and heartfelt acting brought the character's romantic dilemmas to life making it one of the best emotionally enriched Madhubala movies to watch.

4. Mr. & Mrs. 55

Cast: Guru Dutt, Madhubala, Lalita Pawar

Director: Guru Dutt

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 1955

Where to Watch: YouTube

Madhubala played the character of Anita in this one who is a spirited and independent woman caught in a marriage of convenience. Her lively and relatable portrayal of Anita's journey from reluctance to genuine affection made this movie one of the classics of her career.





5. Mahal

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Madhubala, M. Kumar

Director: Kamal Amrohi

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Movie Genre: Horror, Mystery

Release Year: 1949

Where to Watch: YouTube

Madhubala in Mahal played the role of Kamini who was a ghostly presence haunting a mansion. This movie is said to be one of those performances of Madhubala which established her as a star in the making in her early years.

6. Howrah Bridge

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Madhubala, K.N. Singh

Director: Shakti Samanta

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Advertisement

Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release Year: 1958

Where to Watch: YouTube

This was one of those thrillers where Madhubala took the road not often taken by her. She played the character of the mysterious Edna which was an intriguing mix of sultry and seductive traits that largely proved her ability to be a fit in all genres.

7. Kala Pani

Cast: Dev Anand, Madhubala, Madhubala, Nalini Jaywant

Director: Raj Khosla

IMDB Rating: 7

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 1958

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Kala Pani, Madhubala portrayed the character of a fearless journalist named Asha. The movie revolves around a young man (played by Dev) who takes the help of Asha to free his father from a wrongful implication in a fifteen-year-old murder. Madhubala’s performance in this one acted as a perfect foil to Dev Anand's quest for justice.

8. Phagun

Cast: Bharat Bhushan, Madhubala, Purnima

Director: Bibhuti Mitra

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

Release Year: 1958

Where to Watch: YouTube

As the protagonist Bijli, Madhubala in this one showed a sea of emotions changing drastically from extreme sorrow to joy brighter than the sun. Her portrayal of a woman caught in the throes of love and sacrifice was deeply moving and made this movie one of the best Bharat Bhushan and Madhubala movies to watch.

9. Amar

Cast: Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Nimmi

Director: Mehboob Khan

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Year: 1954

Where to Watch: YouTube

Amar saw Madhubala playing the character of Anju whose innocence and purity were beautifully captured by her never-seen-before performance. Her chemistry with Dilip Kumar largely shined out in this one making it one of the cult classics of all time.

10. Tarana

Cast: Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Jeevan

Director: Ram Daryani

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Advertisement

Release Year: 1951

Where to Watch: YouTube

In this romantic drama, Madhubala plays a village girl named Tarana whose love story with a doctor attempts to break societal norms. Her impressive performance in this one made it one of the best Dilip Kumar and Madhubala romantic movies to watch.



11. Half Ticket

Cast: Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, Pran

Director: Kalidas

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 1962

Where to Watch: YouTube

Madhubala's comedic talent shone brightly in this film, where she played the character of a cheerful lady named Asha. Her lively and humorous performance perfectly complemented Kishore Kumar’s giggly antics and made this film an absolutely entertaining and delightful watch.

12. Jhumroo

Cast: Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, Lalita Pawar

Director: Shankar Mukherjee

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Movie Genre: Family, Comedy

Release Year: 1961

Where to Watch: YouTube

Madhubala in this family drama plays the character of Anjana who is a wealthy girl who returns home after completing her education abroad. She lives in the grand mansion at the top of a Himalayan peak that overlooks the humble village where Jhumroo, a local tribal, resides. Anjana’s sophistication contrasts with Jhumroo’s simplicity with their fate bringing them together in an unexpected way.



13. Gateway of India

Cast: Bharat Bhushan, Madhubala, Pradeep Kumar

Director: Om Prakash

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 1957

Where to Watch: YouTube

Madhubala portrays a young woman on the run in this drama, taking on multiple identities such as Padma, Darling, Lajwanti, Chanchal, and Lata throughout the movie. Her performance truly brings her character's struggles to life.

Advertisement

Madhubala's contributions to Indian cinema are immeasurable and her legacy is unparalleled. The veteran actress left the world with these immortal movies to watch and celebrate her service to humanity. Which of these Madhubala movies is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla

ALSO READ: 13 Minissha Lamba movies that live rent-free in our hearts