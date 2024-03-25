THROWBACK: When Taapsee Pannu spoke about ‘drama-free’ wedding plans during courtship years with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu and her longtime partner Mathias Boe reportedly got married in Udaipur on March 23. Earlier reports suggested that the couple planned to make their ceremony a cozy affair, inviting only their nearest and dearest ones. Amid wedding reports, the couple was seen celebrating Holi together with their friends today, March 25. This article will focus on the time when Taapsee opened up about her dream wedding plans and also her bridal look.

Taapsee Pannu once shared her dream wedding plans

In January 2023, Taapsee Pannu once shared her idea for a dream wedding during her courtship years with Mathias Boe and revealed it will have a lot of dancing, and good food served on time. She had told Brides Today that she wants, "A single-day wedding affair in tasteful nude and other subtle colors. It needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in my professional life, and I don’t want it to trickle down into my personal life." The actress also said that she does not want any late-night rituals at her wedding.

Taapsee Pannu talked about her bridal look

Talking about her wedding look, Taapsee told the above-mentioned magazine, “It (hairstyle) will be something that doesn’t look like I needed a village to get ready. My heart feels bad when I see these brides who have thick layers and layers of makeup on. How do you enjoy looking at yourself when you’re a different person in those pictures? These memories are not just for that moment, they are forever. You don’t want to look at those pictures and not recognize yourself as yourself.”

Advertisement

According to News18, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kicked-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people, and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

As per the News18 report, the wedding was an intimate affair and Taapsee specifically wished for only her closest friends to be present at the ceremony. "Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati was among the guests at her and Mathias’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh, also flew to Udaipur."

Their love story began when they met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013, and over the years, their bond grew stronger. Taapsee once mentioned in an interview that they initially connected on X (formerly Twitter) before meeting in person.

ALSO READ: PICS: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe celebrate Holi amid reports of wedding; fan says 'Arrey sindur'