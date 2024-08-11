Twinkle Khanna told Akshay Kumar to eat ‘poisonous grass' if she dies, Khel Khel Mein actor’s response is every husband ever

Twinkle Khanna calls herself Mrs Funnybone and there’s no doubt in it. Not just her but her husband and actor Akshay Kumar is also the undisputed ‘King of comedy’. The author in her latest column for Times of India revealed how she once told Akshay to eat poisonous grass in case of her death and his response is unmissable.

The 50-year-old was detailing an incident from the couple’s holiday while they were returning back to their camp. Twinkle and Akshay’s guide happened to point out a certain species of birds called ‘tik-tik’ who have an innate behavior of devotion towards their partners and when one dies, the other happens to kill itself by consuming poisonous grass.

Hearing this, Twinkle was quick to tell Akshay Kumar, “Acha, if I die first, you better eat poisonous grass too. If I see your second wife walking around with my handbags, I promise I will come and haunt you both.” The Sarfira actor didn’t leave a chance to poke fun and said in his response, “I want to eat that poisonous grass right now, at least then I won’t have to listen to all this nonsense.”

A brilliant writer in her merit, Khanna warmly ended her column by saying that she and Akshay thereafter continued to engage in the ‘complex choreography of cooperation, affection, and mutual tolerance’ until they reached their camp.

Twinkle, who had a brief and unsuccessful stint in showbiz, recently completed her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths from the University of London. Her first non-fiction book titled Mrs Funnybones was released in 2015 followed by the release of The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad which was a collection of short stories.

Twinkle's third book released in 2018 titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving, made her achieve the tag of highest-selling Indian female author that year. It was followed by her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise released in 2023.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, will be soon seen in Khel Khel Mein which has been written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. Also starring Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles, the comedy movie will arrive in theatres on August 15, 2024.

