SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 5: Takahiko’s Article Gets Altered; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 5 may see Takahiko face the consequences of fame as his article gets tampered with, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Suspicious Summer (Part 1),’ students begin reading Takahiko’s newest arson prediction. Confident in his plan, Takahiko assembles a capable team to monitor the predicted site. As night falls, the group splits up to patrol. However, the arsonist still escapes after burning bicycles, frustrating Takahiko.
During a call, Osanai hints at understanding Takahiko’s location but leaves her last words unclear. Meanwhile, Kobato questions one of Takahiko’s assistants and later argues with Tokiko, whose irritation over Kobato’s obsession with minor cases creates visible strain between them.
SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 5 will likely show the school’s response to Takahiko’s latest newspaper article. The arson incidents will continue to grow in scale, matching the pattern Takahiko predicted. Encouragement from Hitoya will boost his morale, followed by unexpected advice from Osanai.
Simultaneously, Kobato and Nakamura’s relationship may undergo change. One of Takahiko’s team members may have tampered with the article without his knowledge, possibly impacting his credibility. The upcoming episode could reveal this interference while further escalating the friction between Kobato and Tokiko.
SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 5, titled ‘Suspicious Summer (Part 2),’ is scheduled to release in Japan on Wednesday, May 4, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. It will air on TV Asahi and its 24 affiliate stations, with later broadcasts on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1.
Japanese viewers can also stream it on ABEMA the same day. Internationally, SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 5 will be available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Southeast Asian fans can stream the episode on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.