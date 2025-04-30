Thudarum Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal's family drama zooms past Rs 100 crore mark in just 6 days

The Malayalam film Thudarum, featuring the legendary Mohanlal in the lead, is making waves at the box office. It's performing with incredible momentum and shows no signs of slowing down. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum has achieved another significant milestone today in global box office earnings.

Thudarum crosses the Rs 100 crore mark in just 6 days globally

As you read, Thudarum has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Released on April 25, the movie took only 6 days to achieve this feat. The total cume of Thudarum after 6 days of release will be slightly over the century mark.

With such a superlative trend, the family drama emerged as the second fastest Malayalam entrant into this prestigious box office club. Previously, Mohanlal achieved this feat with L2 Empuraan in just 3 days of its theatrical run. It's important to highlight that Thudarum is a non-hyped family drama, whereas L2 Empuraan was a high-budget political action film featuring a large cast, along with the advantages of a festive release and being a sequel.

Whatever Thudarum is achieving at the box office is no less than a dream for any actor. The movie will keep on attracting the audience for a long run as it has received a positive reception from the critics and the neutral crowd. The Tharun Moorthy directorial is all set to emerge as a big blockbuster, becoming the second big success for Mohanlal this year.

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

