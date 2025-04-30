Housefull Franchise Box Office Journey: From Rs 72.25 crore to Rs 205.5 crore; will Housefull 5 continue winning streak?

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull has the honor of being the highest-grossing comedy franchise in Indian cinema. The makers are now bringing Housefull 5. Housefull, the first part of the series, has completed 15 years since its release today. On the occasion, let's take a look back at the journey of the Housefull franchise over the years and also decode whether Housefull 5 can continue the winning streak.

Directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull hit the screens in 2010. It starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, and Deepika Padukone. The first installment of the Housefull franchise opened at Rs 9.25 crore. The 2010 release earned Rs 72.25 crore net during its theatrical run in India, and it was a hit at the box office.

Two years later, Khan helmed Housefull 2, keeping the male leads Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, while adding other actors like John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Asin, and Jacqueline Fernandez to the star cast. The 2012 comedy film collected Rs 12.25 crore on its first day. The lifetime earnings of the second installment stood at Rs 111.75 crore, emerging as a superhit.

The makers brought Housefull 3 in 2016, directed by the filmmaker duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The third part of the series starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The 2016 comedy caper earned Rs 15.25 crore on the first day. Its lifetime net business was Rs 108 crore.

Three years later, Housefull 4, the fourth part of the franchise, arrived in cinemas. The fantasy action-comedy film featured Akshay Kumar , Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol. The 2019 movie collected Rs 17.5 crore on its opening day at the box office. The lifetime earnings of Housefull 4 were recorded at Rs 205.5 crore.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is scheduled to be released on June 6, 2025. The makers released its much-awaited teaser today. It is expected to be the biggest grosser of the Housefull franchise with collections in the north of Rs 210 crore net business.

If the content of Housefull 5 clicks well with the audience, the earnings could be Rs 250 crore, Rs 300 crore, or Rs 350 crore depending on the content. The 'killer comedy' is the biggest installment of the franchise on the budget, casting, and content front.

