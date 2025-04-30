WATCH: The Bhootnii actress Palak Tiwari gets lifted out of jeep amid huge crowd at film’s song launch

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is currently gearing up for the release of her film The Bhootnii. She has been busy with the promotions over the past few weeks. The actress recently attended a song launch where a huge crowd was present. In a viral video, she was seen exiting her jeep in an unusual manner as she was lifted out by a team member.

On April 29, 2025, Palak Tiwari attended the launch event of the song Aaye Re Baba from The Bhootnii in Mumbai. She was dressing in a stunning blue blouse and lehenga for the event. She accessorized her look with golden jewelry. Her makeup was on point, and her hair was left open.

In one video shared by the paparazzi, Palak was seen standing in her jeep and trying to figure out a way of getting out. She was helped by a team member who lifted her and placed her on the ground.

The launch event was for the song Aaye Re Baba from The Bhootnii, featuring Sanjay Dutt’s character in his savior avatar. The film is set to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Sidhaant Sachdev has written and directed the movie. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

Palak Tiwari plays the role of Ananya in the horror comedy. Earlier, she teased her character with a poster and the caption, “Leke ishq ki chhaya aankhon mein aur darr ka bojh dil pe, kya yeh pyaar ki rakshak bach paayegi mohabbat se (With the shadow of love in her eyes and the burden of fear on her heart, will this protector of love be able to save herself from love)?”

Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Nick are also part of the cast.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Palak Tiwari has made headlines for her rumored romance with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. They have often been spotted hanging out with each other.

