After Rajkummar Rao, did wife Patralekhaa confirm getting 'plastic surgery, botox and lip filler'? don’t miss her epic response to netizens

Phule actress Patralekhaa recently addressed a netizen's question about plastic surgery for the first time on Reddit. It’s worth noting that both she and her husband, Rajkummar Rao, have frequently been the subject of plastic surgery rumours.

After Rajkummar Rao openly spoke about getting chin fillers, Patralekhaa was also asked about her stance on cosmetic enhancements. During a recent 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit, a person sought her opinion on plastic surgery, lip fillers, and Botox.

Advertisement

Patralekhaa responded with a composed and positive message, expressing that such choices are acceptable if they boost one’s self-esteem. She wrote, "Do what makes you feel confident... No judgements!!"

In another interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rao addressed the speculation about him undergoing plastic surgery. He reportedly clarified that they were rumors and attributed the confusion to manipulated or poorly timed photographs.

Denying any cosmetic procedures, he explained that the widely circulated image was simply a heavily edited photo. Rao stated that he wasn't wearing any makeup at the time and acknowledged that even he found the image unusual. Emphasising his point, he reiterated that he had not undergone any plastic surgery.

Rao also acknowledged that he had once chosen to get chin fillers, a decision he made around eight years ago to boost his confidence. He revealed that it was his dermatologist who had recommended the procedure, and he felt more self-assured afterward.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the impact, Rao said that it not only gave him confidence but also positively influenced the way he was perceived in the industry, contributing to better roles and performances.

He further shared his views on actors opting to modify their facial features, stating that since acting is a visual profession, it is perfectly acceptable for individuals to undergo such treatments. However, he also noted that, in his opinion, plastic surgery is both costly and time-consuming.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajkummar Rao is set to appear next in Bhool Chuk Maaf alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. In addition, he will be seen in an upcoming gangster drama titled Maalik.

ALSO READ: Did Neha Kakkar lie about Melbourne concert delay? Organizers make shocking claims