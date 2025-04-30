Costao: Here's why Nawazuddin Siddiqui wanted to meet real-life Costao Fernandes just before shooting Zee5 movie

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to appear next in Zee5’s upcoming thriller Costao. As the release approaches, recent reports have shed light on his preparation process. The actor deeply immersed himself in the role by meeting and spending time with the real-life inspiration behind his character, Mr. Fernandes, before filming.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took a dedicated approach to prepare for his role in Costao. He met the real-life inspiration behind his character, Mr. Costao Fernandes, a customs officer from Goa.

The actor reportedly spent time with Fernandes to closely observe his mannerisms and learn from his life experiences. It was also mentioned that Nawaz made it a priority to meet him right before filming began, aiming to portray the character with authenticity and precision.

This highlights Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s commitment to authenticity and his immersive approach to bringing characters to life. In the film, he takes on the role of Costao Fernandes, a customs officer based in Goa during the 1990s who played a pivotal role in exposing a major gold smuggling racket.

In another interview with Mid-Day, Siddiqui revealed what drew him to the role. He was fascinated by the contrast between Costao’s cheerful exterior and the deep emotions he hid within.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also expressed great respect for the officer’s courage. He shared that he was deeply moved by the hardships Costao faced while standing up to a corrupt system.

The actor went on to say that as he gains more experience, his fear of acting has actually intensified. He feels there is still so much to learn. He explained that there are endless ways to approach a single scene, and it’s the process of exploring these options that he finds most intriguing.

Costao, directed by Sejal Shah and written by Bhavesh Mandalia and Meghna Srivastava, is set to release on ZEE5 on May 1. The film also features Priya Bapat, Hussain Dalal, and others.

In addition to Costao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several exciting projects in the pipeline. He will star in the horror-comedy Thama by Maddock Films, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana. Fans are eagerly looking forward to his performance in this highly anticipated film.

