South Newswrap, April 30: Nani’s HIT 3 ticket prices hiked, Ajith Kumar hospitalized after Padma Bhushan win and more

Missed out on your dose of updates from South cinema? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. From the ticket prices of the Nani-starrer HIT: The Third Case receiving a hike just before its release to senior Tamil actor Ajith Kumar being hospitalized after his prestigious Padma Bhushan win, here are all the hottest details from down South.

Top 5 South news stories of April 30, 2025:

1. HIT-3 ticket prices increased in Andhra Pradesh a day before release

The Nani-starrer HIT 3 has secured an increased ticket price across the entire state of Andhra Pradesh. The makers had requested a hike in ticket charges for the film during its first week of release.

As a result, all single-screen tickets will see a hike of Rs 50, bringing the total price to approximately Rs 197. Meanwhile, multiplex tickets have received a hike of Rs 75, raising the total cost to Rs 254 per ticket.

2. Prashanth Neel places heavy bet on success of Prabhas’ Salaar 2

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel has shared a major update about his highly anticipated sequel Salaar 2, starring Prabhas. This revelation comes after the underwhelming performance of the film’s prequel in 2023.

Speaking at a recent event, he expressed his dedication to the project and said, “I am very confident, and I am confident of very few things in my life — Salaar 2 will unquestionably be one of my best works.”

3. Nandamuri Balakrishna to have a big cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2?

Nandamuri Balakrishna recently made headlines after receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan honor in Delhi. Amid the buzz surrounding this major achievement, a significant rumor suggests that the actor is in talks to be a part of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.

A recent report by Gulte confirmed that NBK has been finalized for a special cameo in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. However, an official confirmation and announcement are still awaited from either the actor or the makers.

4. Ajith Kumar injured post Padma Bhushan win, hospitalized in Chennai

Ajith Kumar was recently admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, shortly after returning home following his Padma Bhushan win. According to a report by India Today, the Tamil actor was mobbed at the airport, which reportedly led to his injury.

Another report by Filmibeat stated that the actor is doing well and will be undergoing certain tests and physiotherapy treatment due to injuries sustained during racing events. An official update from the actor’s team is still awaited.

