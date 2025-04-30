Mumtaz admits wishing she ‘was involved with Rajesh Khanna’; claims he would have been alive if…

Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna and actress Mumtaz shared a flawless on-screen record with no flops, and their chemistry often sparked dating rumors. The actress has now opened up about it and clarified that they were never dating. However, she admits she wished they had been. Reflecting on Rajesh Khanna’s relationship with Anju Mahendru, Mumtaz shared that had he stayed with her, who cared for him deeply, he might still be alive today.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Mumtaz opened up on the rumors about relationship rumors about her and Rajesh Khanna. She shared that there was no romantic relationship between them and added, “I wish I was involved but I was not involved. I missed the moment, I would say. 1000 baar mein yeh bol chuki hu ki mera kuch nahi tha.”

Mumtaz further called late actor Rajesh Khanna's girlfriend, Anju Mahendru, 'a very good host' and admitted that she and her husband would often visit Rajesh Khanna and Anju’s home, where they were always welcomed warmly.

The actress also added that she knew that the duo deeply loved each other. However, she was shocked when she later learned of Rajesh’s sudden marriage to Dimple Kapadia, something that was completely unexpected.

Reflecting on Rajesh’s relationship with Anju, the actress said, "Aaj bhi mein yahi kahungi ki shayad Anju hoti toh kaka aaj bhi zinda hote. Wo usko phoolon ki tarah samhalti thi." (Even today, I would say that if Anju had been with him, Kaka would still be alive. She took care of him like a flower).

Mumtaz further revealed that when he was unwell, she used to look after him always and managed everything from his food to his medicine. She described Anju as a wonderful person, acknowledging that sometimes fate dictates the course of life.

Mumtaz also opened up on her bond with Anju now and shared that they have remained friends over the years. Recalling an incident, she shared that she had once asked Anju about how she felt upon learning that Rajesh Khanna had married Dimple Kapadia instead of her. Anju responded that she was at a party when she found out, and she wasn’t sure how it all happened.

The actress called her a proud and strong woman who didn’t let the situation bring her down. She shared that Anju must have been hurt, definitely but she didn’t wallow in grief or let it affect her happiness.

