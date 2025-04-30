7 best South Indian movies on Netflix: Lucky Baskhar, Officer on Duty to Court

If you're in the mood for South Indian cinema, Netflix has some great picks. From fresh releases to hidden gems, there's something for everyone. These films bring great stories, strong characters, and unforgettable moments. Whether you're into thrillers, dramas, or feel-good stories, this list has a mix of it all. So, here are the 7 best South movies you can stream right now on the platform.

Advertisement

Best South movies on Netflix

1. Lucky Baskhar

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki

Lucky Baskhar is a 2024 Telugu period crime drama starring Dulquer Salmaan. Set in the 1990s, it follows Baskhar, a lower-middle-class man who turns to financial scams to support his family. What starts as a desperate act snowballs into deeper fraud and market manipulation. As the stakes grow, Baskhar faces betrayal, power, and guilt.

2. Officer on Duty

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Vishak Nair, Priyamani

Officer on Duty is one of the best Malayalam crime thrillers on Netflix. The story revolves around Hari, a troubled cop haunted by his daughter’s death. While probing a minor case, he uncovers a web of abuse, revenge, and hidden trauma. As he chases a ruthless gang, buried truths resurface.

3. Court

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi

Court – State vs. A Nobody is a recent hit that premiered on Netflix. This Telugu legal drama is directed by Ram Jagadeesh. The story is about Surya Teja, a junior lawyer eager to prove himself. He comes across Chandrashekar, a teen wrongly accused under the POCSO Act for loving a girl from a powerful family. The case pits him against corruption and misuse of power. Surya fights against all odds to bring justice.

Advertisement

4. Dragon

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar

If you like comedy dramas, then do watch Dragon on Netflix. The film follows the life of Ragavan, a bright student-turned-rebel after heartbreak. Nicknamed "Dragon", he fakes a degree and lands a top IT job. His lie is exposed, and he's challenged to clear 48 arrears in three months. With determination and support, he clears the exams but learns he cheated unknowingly. What happens next is for you to watch now.

5. Mad Square

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin

Fan of Telugu action comedies? Then do watch Mad Square. The movie is about Ganesh "Laddoo" who is in jail four years after the first film. He recounts a series of chaotic events, including his failed marriage, a vacation in Goa, and being kidnapped by Maxx.

6. Perusu

Cast: Vaibhav, Sunil Reddy, Niharika NM

Perusu, a Tamil comedy-drama, follows the story of two sons, Saamikannu and Durai, after their father’s sudden death. Known as a respected figure, Perusu’s passing leads to an unusual crisis. The brothers then face family tensions and social pressure while planning his final rites.

Advertisement

7. Pushpa 2

Cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil

This movie needs no introduction. Ever since its Netflix premiere, the Allu Arjun starrer has been trending nonstop. The story opens in Japan with Pushpa hiding in a container. A flashback reveals his rise in sandalwood smuggling and battle with Shekhawat. From clever consignment tricks to brutal revenge, Pushpa fights enemies on all sides. As he earns crores and political power, a tragic twist hits his family. The explosive climax leaves viewers stunned.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more movie guides!

ALSO READ: 5 Thudarum like Malayalam thrillers to watch on OTT: Mohanlal’s Drishyam, Salute, Fahadh Faasil’s Bougainvillea and more