1 Year of Heeramandi: Bibbojaan Aditi Rao Hydari calls series ‘gift that keeps on giving’; Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Badussha celebrate milestone

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the series that marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut, premiered on May 1, 2024. It has now completed one year since its release. On this special occasion, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Taha Shah Badussha celebrated the milestone on social media. Bibbojaan called it a gift that kept on giving.

Today, April 30, 2025, Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan took to Instagram and shared a video featuring scenes from Heeramandi. The text on the video read, “Celebrating 1 Year of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

In the caption, Aditi wrote, “Heeramandi turns one.” Giving a shoutout to the crew, she shared, “Cheering for sanjay sir our captain! Moin sir sudeep da, mahesh sir, Chang, kruthi. My byoot collaborators. Our champion ad’s, Netflix, And the village that made this universe come alive!”

Expressing her gratitude, the actress added, “Thank you for the joy, thank you for the love. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. To all of you who made Bibbojaan and all of us a part of your hearts. This is an eternal love story between us!”

Have a look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s post!

Richa Chadha, who played the role of Lajjo in the series, shared some stills and behind-the-scenes photos. She also acknowledged the work of the crew, saying, “Thank you to everyone who worked on the show and everyone who watched it! thank you @netflix_in , @monika__shergill @tanyabami for backing @bhansaliproductions vision. Love you sir , you're a dream.”

Describing her experience, Richa added, “A memorable experience and an unforgettable spectacle of a show! Love u dear co-stars, and congrats Moin Beg.”

Check out Richa Chadha’s post!

Taha Shah Badussha, who starred as Tajdar, said, “Ek saal baad bhi, Heeramandi ka noor utna hi roshan hai (Even after a year, the light of Hiramandi is as bright as ever). Celebrating 1 year of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

The cast of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal. It can be watched on Netflix.

