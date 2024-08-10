Khel Khel Mein EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal hail Akshay Kumar’s knack for comedy; Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal reveal why this genre is ‘tough’

Akshay Kumar-fronted Khel Khel Mein is all set to arrive in theatres during the Independence Day weekend and lovers of the comedy genre cannot wait for it. The team of this Mudassar Aziz brainchild recently sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where they spoke about Kumar as the ‘King of comedy’ and this genre as a tough nut to crack.

Vaani Kapoor started the chain of thoughts by sharing, “I think it’s one of the most difficult genres to crack. You either have it or you don’t have it. To make it effortless with all that effort that you put into it, it’s something that you need to (know how to) crack. He (Akshay) aces it, I don’t know anybody who is better at comedy than he is.”

Aditya Seal agreed to her and continued, “Somebody who can make you laugh, will never sit idle. If you can make someone laugh, it’s a noble deed - it’s actually true. You have your hard day of work, just put on something funny and comedy, and all your stress is gone and nobody does it better than sir (Akshay).”

Fardeen Khan who is making a comeback to theatres after 14 years chimed in and opined that laughter is a spontaneous reaction. “It speaks to the truth. We cannot pretend to laugh. To get that there needs to be truth in writing and when we aren’t just trying to be funny. As Akshay said, it’s extremely hard… Comedy is a very serious business,” the Heeramandi star said.

Further in our conversation, Aditya Seal asserted how different people have different sense of humor. “I may laugh at different jokes, and you may laugh at different jokes but to crack that mid-space somewhere that you can cater to so many people together is an art in itself.”

Pragya Jaiswal who is returning to the Hindi cinema after a decade further admitted that comedy is definitely one of the toughest jobs. “It’s my first comedy film and I was palpitating on the set on the first day thinking what am I going to do in this film? Thankfully everyone was very generous, and kind and made it easy for me. But yeah it is very tough - to get that timing takes a lot of effort.”

Ammy Virk further shared how one cannot compromise with comedy and that it has to be top-notch. “You can get away doing a little less and more with other genres but with comedy, you'll have to be on the top of your game, or else it looks really bad,” the Bad Newz star said in Hindi.

Khel Khel Mein arrives in theaters near you on August 15th, 2024.

