Are Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Dating? The Housemaid Co-Stars Flame Rumors After Former's Jonathan Davino Split

Actress Sydney Sweeney is making headlines after being seen getting close with her The Housemaid co-star Brandon Sklenar at the 2025 Stagecoach Music Festival. The sighting comes shortly after Sweeney's breakup with longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino. On Saturday, April 26, the two actors were seen enjoying Creed’s performance together at the popular country music event in Indio, California.

Advertisement

A video posted by TikTok user @lelaniivette showed Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar dancing and singing along in the crowd. The two looked relaxed and happy in each other’s company, sparking rumors about a possible off-screen connection.

The video quickly gained attention online, with fans commenting on the pair’s chemistry. Many users stated how comfortable the two seemed together. The footage added fuel to rumors that Sweeney and Sklenar may have grown close while filming The Housemaid, a psychological thriller set to release later this year.

According to sources, Sweeney and Sklenar spent time together outside of filming. During breaks from production, they were reportedly seen out on Broadway as per E! News.

Despite the public interest, people close to the stars say fans shouldn’t jump to conclusions. While Sweeney and Sklenar have built a strong bond, insiders suggest it may not be romantic. Sklenar is reportedly still in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, and he continues to follow her on Instagram.

Advertisement

“There’s definitely chemistry between them,” one source shared, “but there’s no confirmation that they’re dating. They’ve spent time together during filming, but that’s not unusual for co-stars.”

The timing of these rumors coincides with the upcoming promotional campaign for The Housemaid, which wrapped filming earlier this year. The thriller features Sweeney and Sklenar in lead roles and is expected to debut later in 2025.

Sweeney, known for her performances in Euphoria and Anyone But You, has been in the spotlight lately following her breakup with Davino. Neither she nor Sklenar has commented on the dating rumors, but fans remain curious about their off-screen relationship as the movie’s release approaches.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater SHUT DOWN Breakup Rumors As They Arrive To Support Friend Liz Gillies' Off-Broadway Production