Ulajh actor Adil Hussain ‘found it really funny’ to be compared to Turkey’s Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec who won silver

The Indian team is shining at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. While they have been lauded by the nation for clinching medals, one after the other, a shooter from Turkey has become the talk of the town. Several images of Yusuf Dikec have gone viral, and he can be seen competing with his peers at the coveted sporting event without any expensive gear or equipment.

The internet was highly impressed when he even managed to get a silver medal with just his regular pair of glasses. Soon after, the internet started congratulating him for this amazing feat. Among them was a user who thought Yusuf had a huge similarity with Indian actor Adil Hussain. Hence, he wished the actor instead of the Olympic shooter.

But the Ulajh actor doesn’t agree with the user. While talking about being congratulated on Twitter on behalf of the athlete, Adil told Hindustan Times, “Well, I don’t think the tweet was done because of a misunderstanding. It was a deliberate thing that they have done. It was made in jest, so I was not shocked after stumbling upon it.”

Hussain was referring to the tweet that has a collage of his image along with a picture of Yusuf Dikec. The user wrote, “Congratulations sir @_AdilHussain on winning silver at Olympics 2024 for Turkey. Respect.”

Talking about it, the Kabir Singh actor further added, "I found it really funny and amusing." When questioned if he finds any similarities between himself and the athlete, the senior actor said, "Absolutely not," adding that apart from the grey hair and the frame of the glasses, there are no other similarities.

He also took the user's humor sportingly and said that the tweet was made in a light-hearted way and it was really funny. He even took to the microblogging site to respond to the user. The actor told him, "Wish this was true... Maybe it's not too late to start practising... Since I have the attitude, I need to work on the skill set now."

For the unknown, Adil Hussain has played vital roles in movies like Good Newwz, Delhi Crime, Aiyaary, and more.

