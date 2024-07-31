Janhvi Kapoor has inherited 2 qualities from mother Sridevi, reveals Ulajh co-star Adil Hussain; states common factor between them

Janhvi Kapoor is recognized as one of the most versatile and highly talented actors in the industry. Her work is often compared to that of her late mother, the legendary star Sridevi. As Kapoor awaits the release of her next film, Ulajh, her co-star Adil Hussain recently spoke about the similarities between her work and her mother's, as well as his experience working with her.

Adil Hussain talks about similarities between Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor

In a conversation with DNA, Adil recalled playing Sridevi's on-screen husband in the critically and commercially acclaimed film English Vinglish, and 12 years later, he is working with Janhvi in Ulajh. When asked about any similarities or differences between Janhvi's acting process and that of her late mother Sridevi, Adil noted that the "inheritance was evident", with Janhvi being focused and sincere.

He explained that this means being constantly aware of the scene, knowing one's lines, and listening carefully to the director. Adil observed that Janhvi, like her mother, displays self-awareness and respect for the director and co-actors.

He also recalled Janhvi regularly visiting the sets of the Gauri Shinde film, English Vinglish, when she was 14 and presumed that she must have observed her mother closely, as he now sees a similar level of dedication in her work.

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Uljah

Advertisement

Hussain also talked about Ulajh and shared his experience of working with the actress. Adil mentioned that he portrays the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in the upcoming film, which is set in the world of diplomacy.

He revealed that his character is knowledgeable about world politics and international relationships, as well as espionage, playing a significant role as a support to the protagonist, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. He stated that this was all he could disclose at the moment.

Reflecting on his experience working with Janhvi and Roshan, he remarked that working with talented actors is always enjoyable, as it allows for the creation of something not only interesting but also deeply engaging and truthful. He expressed that actors are "hunters of truth" and found it thrilling to see Janhvi and Roshan continually striving to improve their craft, placing them both in that category.

About Uljah

Advertisement

The 2-minute, 33-second trailer introduces the main characters and offers a glimpse into the suspenseful plot.

Janhvi Kapoor takes on the role of Suhana Bhatia, who becomes India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner. The story explores how those around her question whether she truly deserves her position or if it’s the result of nepotism. During a crucial assignment at the London embassy, Suhana finds herself caught in a dangerous conspiracy and is ultimately branded a traitor.

Characters played by Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew also have morally ambiguous roles, adding unexpected twists and turns to this narrative of betrayal.

Ulajh is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues crafted by Atika Chauhan. The film is produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey. This thriller is scheduled to hit theaters on August 2, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Apart from Uljah, Janvhi also has Dharma Productions Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. Besides this, Janhvi is also set to appear in Devara: Part 1 alongside JR NTR.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan poses with son Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and others in UNSEEN PIC from Maharaj success bash