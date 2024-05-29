Janhvi Kapoor says the only man who gave her heartbreak is still in her life: ‘When you have objective clarity…’

Janhvi Kapoor has never shied away from speaking about her personal and professional life and that too without any filters. The actress in a recent interview spoke about how the man who gave her the biggest heartbreak is still in her life and that kind of helped her in healing from that relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about several heartbreaks she experienced over time

Recently while speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast show, the Dhadak actress said that heartbreaks aren’t exclusive to romance and that it can happen with a lot of things. Janhvi shared, “It can happen when you pin too many hopes on something, and expect a certain outcome and get very emotionally attached to that idea. And then things don’t turn out the way that you thought they would.”

She further shared that she has had her fair share of career heartbreaks and was even heartbroken once romantically. However, her heart broke the most when she lost her mom and actress Sridevi.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor admits she has an antenna for male chauvinist and backward-thinking energy: 'Men can be intimidated...'

How did Janhvi Kapoor heal from her ‘only’ heartbreak?

“Romantically, I did heal from that heartbreak because that person never really left my life, and that helped”, said Janhvi Kapoor adding “When you have objective clarity about why certain things happened… I think closure really helps…”

Janhvi is currently rumored to have been dating Shikhar Pahariya for a long time. While she never confirmed their romantic association, Kapoor has often addressed how his presence is really valued in her life.

In a recent interview with Mirchi Plus, the Roohi actress shared, “He has been in my life since I was 15-16. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other.”

In another interview when the actress was asked about her plans to get married, Janhvi shared that she has her career ambitions to achieve first. Janhvi is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter. She also has a sister named Khushi Kapoor who recently ventured into acting with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix title The Archies.

