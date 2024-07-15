Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor become ‘sapera’ to ‘naagin’ Veer Pahariya in UNSEEN baraat video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand ceremony that the world celebrated like their own on July 12 in Mumbai. Like every other Indian wedding, our eyes looked out for someone doing the iconic Naagin dance, and we finally got it. Not breaking the unofficial ritual of street-style baaraati dance, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya made sure it felt like home.

The Naagin dance at Ambani wedding ft. Bollywood Boys

Ranveer Singh, who is already known to have been taking the dance floors by storm, was joined by Arjun Kapoor and Veer Pahariya in an unseen video, and no doubt the latter gave him a tough competition. While Ranveer becomes the sapera (snake charmer), Veer chooses to act as naagin (female serpent) as Arjun joins them with his killer moves. Watch the hilarious video here:-

Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya’s dance

One user commented, “Jhanvi Kapoor ke Devar ko kuch zyaada hi paise diye hai (Janhvi Kapoor's brother-in-law has been paid extra),” along with laughing emojis. Janhvi has been dating Veer's elder brother, Shikhar Pahariya, for quite some time now. Another commented, “Baaraat me to log nachte hi hai usme me bhi log hate de rahe hai (Everyone dances at weddings, yet some people are hating on this).”

Advertisement

Someone joked, “Ranveer ko nagmni chahiye,, kya etna uchhl rha hai (It seems Ranveer wants the Nagmani, that is why he is jumping).” The fourth added, “Ek watch k liye kya kya krna pad raha hai (To what extent one can go for a watch).” For the unversed, the groomsmen were gifted a similar-looking watch worth Rs 2 crores by Anant Ambani.

A look at star-glam at Ambani's wedding

While actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, and Ananya Panday ruled the Baraat with their moves, several other actors made sure the dance floor felt their presence. This included actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and WWE star John Cena.

Anant and Radhika’s long-run wedding ceremony concluded on July 14, officially with a reception. The billionaire family will host Paps and their families on July 15 at their house.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception LIVE Updates: AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal's magical performances set the mood at grand event