Varun Dhawan holds Natasha Dalal’s baby bump; twin in latest PICS from Anant-Radhikha's bash in Jamnagar

The past couple of days in Jamnagar were nothing less than a carnival. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash was one of the biggest wedding celebrations, and there is no doubt about it. From Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, and Ivanka Trump to almost all the BTown celebs, everyone attended the bash. Today, as everyone is back to base, Varun Dhawan has blessed our feeds with pictures of him and Natasha Dalal twinning in white from the event.

Varun Dhawan shares picture with Natasha Dalal

On his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a couple of pictures. In the first picture, we can see the Bhediya star posing stylishly on the couch. The next picture is a close-up of him. Then there is a photo of him posing in front of several elephant structures. In the next picture, we can see the parents-to-be twinning in white.

The pregnancy glow on Natasha Dalal’s face is unmissable, and the way Varun holds her bump is too cute. Well, they truly look like a match made in heaven.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan recently graced the screen in the romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Despite receiving a mixed response, his next venture is the action-packed film Baby John, helmed by Kalees and produced by Altee, featuring an ensemble cast with names like Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 31st, this promises to be an engaging cinematic experience. Additionally, Varun is expanding his horizons with the action thriller web series Citadel India, under the guidance of Raj and DK. Varun is also said to collaborate with his father, David Dhawan, on his next project.

Apart from this, Varun is all set to collaborate with Janhvi Kapoor yet again for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. This film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Both Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor expressed their enthusiasm for collaborating once again with Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar on Instagram. Varun, using Instagram stories, conveyed, "Can't wait to be back on the sets with Shashank Khaitan and bring some funny days." Meanwhile, Janhvi shared the announcement video, captioning it, "Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens."

