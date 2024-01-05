Varun Dhawan shares hilarious VIDEO capturing his 'moye moye' moment as he enters 2024; fans can't stop ROFL

Varun Dhawan, celebrated for his talent and fitness in the industry, is equally known for his playful and goofy nature. Engaging with fans on social media, he regularly shares updates about his movies and life, leaving them in stitches with his humorous antics. Today was no exception as the actor had a light-hearted moment, depicting how entering 2024 feels like—a burst of enthusiasm at the beginning only to encounter a stumble shortly after.

Varun Dhawan delights fans with a humorous video

Varun Dhawan brought a dose of laughter to his fans on Thursday by sharing a comical video on his social media. In the amusing clip, the actor is seen confidently standing on a pool bed, striking a hero-like pose. However, the hilarity ensues when he unexpectedly takes a tumble as the person pushing the bed gets up. The background music, set to Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Kuch Der Chalte Hi, adds a touch of irony. The actor captioned the video with a playful note, "Entering 2024." The symbolism is apparent, mirroring the way our New Year's resolutions begin with full enthusiasm only to encounter a stumble shortly after. Enjoy the video for a good laugh:

The comments on Varun Dhawan's post are unanimously filled with fans expressing their amusement, with many using the rolling on-the-floor laughing emoji. Numerous individuals found this moye moye moment to be highly relatable, check out:

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun is set to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience with his upcoming film, VD18. Packed with a captivating storyline and heart-racing action sequences, the movie sees the actor stepping into the role of a police officer. Alongside him, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi take on the roles of the film's leading ladies. The project is presented by the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee and co-produced by Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, the screenplay is a joint effort between Atlee and Sumit Arora, renowned for his impactful dialogues in Jawan.

Post his involvement in the Atlee-directed film, the star is gearing up for an exciting comedy project under the direction of his father, David Dhawan. Currently in the scripting phase, this project is expected to kick off early next year. Adding to the anticipation, Varun's Amazon Prime series, Citadel India, created by Raj and DK, is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024.

