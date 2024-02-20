Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan reveals what kind of father Baby John star will be: 'They mature very soon'

Since Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal shared the news of their upcoming bundle of joy, fans have been overjoyed. Not only are their fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of Jr. Dhawan, but even Varun's friends from the industry have been showering the parents-to-be with love. Currently, the soon-to-be-parents are having a great time at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa.

In the midst of all this, Anil Dhawan, Varun's uncle, has expressed his excitement about the news and how it has brought joy to the Dhawan household.

Anil Dhawan on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s pregnancy

Anil Dhawan shared that the Dhawan family is thrilled about welcoming a new child into their home. He added that the older members of the family will have a lot of fun with the kids around, as they are always full of entertainment. He also quipped that life has come a full circle for David Dhawan as he has generations of people to look after him.

Talking about Varun Dhawan, Anil added that he is hands-on when it comes to being around kids as he is around both his nephews. When asked about what kind of a father Varun would make, Anil added, “For me, Varun will always be a kid. However, with time they mature very soon. Jab responsibilities aa jati hai na toh who overnight change ho jaate hai. I am sure (once the baby arrives) he will be like I want to go home soon nahi toh woh (the baby) will sleep and I want to see the kid before that. Sab textures of life aahiste aahiste se change ho jaate hai.”

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s pregnancy announcement

On February 18, taking to his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself kissing his wife Natasha Dalal’s baby bump as he announced her first pregnancy. Their black-and-white frame also features their sweet furball Joey. In the picture, the couple can be seen wearing white outfits. Sharing the adorable snap, he wrote, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love (red heart) #myfamilymystrength.”

Many of Varun Dhawan’s industry friends including Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Samantha, and others reacted to the good news and congratulated the parents-to-be.

