Don 3: Kiara Advani CONFIRMED to play female lead opposite Ranveer Singh

Ever since it was announced that Don 3 is going to be made, fans have been eagerly waiting for the day when the makers will announce the release date or at least give a glimpse of the project. Well, the film had become the topic of discussion after it was announced that not Shah Rukh Khan but Ranveer Singh will be seen in the third instalment of this franchise. Well, the film made it to the headlines yet again after the makers hinted at a big announcement and finally the big announcement is here. And it is about the leading lady who will be played by non-other than Kiara Advani.