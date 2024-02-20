Don 3: Kiara Advani CONFIRMED to play female lead opposite Ranveer Singh

The makers of Don 3 have made a big announcement today. After Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani is all set to enter the Don universe and play the leading lady in Don 3.

By Prerna Verma
Updated on Feb 20, 2024  |  10:11 AM IST |  5.7K
Picture credit : Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani in Don 3

Ever since it was announced that Don 3 is going to be made, fans have been eagerly waiting for the day when the makers will announce the release date or at least give a glimpse of the project. Well, the film had become the topic of discussion after it was announced that not Shah Rukh Khan but Ranveer Singh will be seen in the third instalment of this franchise. Well, the film made it to the headlines yet again after the makers hinted at a big announcement and finally the big announcement is here. And it is about the leading lady who will be played by non-other than Kiara Advani.


Related Stories

Top 12 villain actors in Bollywood who have our hearts despite their negative performances
entertainment
Top 12 villain actors in Bollywood who have our hearts despite their negative performances
Ram Charan extends heartfelt birthday wishes to RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana
entertainment
Ram Charan extends heartfelt birthday wishes to RC16 director Buchi Babu Sana
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Kiara Advani Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles