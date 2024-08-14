Vedaa actor John Abraham recalls not working for 4 years after industry declared he was 'finished'; 'Lot of newcomers...'

John Abraham is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the industry. However, in a new interview, the actor shared that he hadn’t had work for several years because the industry had declared him as 'finished.' But later, he took matters into his own hands and proved to the industry that he is more than just a dashing action hero. John also opened up on embarking on a career as a film producer when he felt dissatisfied with the films he was doing as an actor.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, John Abraham said he is never insecure. He added, "Before Parmanu when I didn’t work for four years, a lot of newcomers came into the industry. I was told I’m done, I’m finished, I’m out. When Parmanu was released, I didn’t even understand if I was in or out. It worked. Just keep working. Even when I was ‘free,’ I never stopped working. Just work hard; people will see your honesty.”

John was asked why he decided to become a producer, and he said that because of the movies he was doing and the movies he was watching, he was not happy with them. The actor wanted to change things.

He added that everybody’s life has an X and a Y axis. A Z-axis came into his life, and suddenly, people started seeing him as more than just a bulky guy. John added that they began to believe he had brains, too, and could make different kinds of films, like Vicky Donor, Parmanu, and Batla House. "The first defining point in my life was Jism, then Dhoom, and then when I became a producer," he said.

On the professional front, Abraham was seen in Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He is now gearing up for the release of Vedaa, co-starring Sharvari.

Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani, who marks his reunion with John Abraham after the success of Batla House. The cast also features Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahadev Singh Lakhawat, Kapil Nirmal, and more.

Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios with Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment and is scheduled for an Independence Day release (15th August).

